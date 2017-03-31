BMC budget spells out steps to cut expenditure

Mumbai: In his budget speech presented on Wednesday, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Ajoy Mehta announced administrative reforms to curb unnecessary expenditure, in the wake of the civic body incurring liabilities of ₹12,221.61 crore.

As a first step, Mr. Mehta will periodically review the budget along with assistant municipal commissioners, and deputy municipal commissioners will be held accountable to ensure proper expenditure of budgetary allocations.

The BMC has liabilities in terms of remaining costs for work orders that have already been issued — ₹9,988.89 crore in the ‘A’, ‘B’ and ‘E’ budgets,and ₹2,232.72 crore in the ‘G’ budget. “I propose to take a detailed review of these liabilities and clamp down on unnecessary expenditure,” Mr. Mehta said on Wednesday.

The BMC will discontinue separate cadre of staff, like stenographers, clerks and telephone operators; these functions would instead be carried out under a single post of executive assistant. Similarly, distinct posts of drivers, labourers and chaiwalas will be disbanded.

“Restrictions have already been imposed on granting overtime allowances to employees. Feasibility of outsourcing services, wherever possible, shall be explored. The effect of these measures has already resulted in the day-to-day cost coming down by ₹2,525.56 crore,” Mr. Mehta said.