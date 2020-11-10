BMC bans crackers ahead of Deepavali

Mumbai

Use of ‘mild firecrackers’ permitted on private premises on November 14

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday announced a ban on the use of firecrackers and fireworks in areas within its jurisdiction, ahead of Deepavali. The civic body, however, permitted the use of ’mild firecrackers’ such as sparklers (phuljhadi) and flowerpots (anaar) on private premises on Laxmi Pujan, which falls on November 14.

In a circular, the BMC said firecrackers cannot be burst on the premises of hotels, clubs, gymkhanas, organisations, and commercial campuses. Events to display fireworks cannot be organised by such establishments.

“However, on the evening of Lakshmi Pujan, only in private premises such as the courtyard of the house, small firecrackers such as sparklers and flowerpots are allowed to be lit in a controlled manner,” it said.

The circular said COVID-19 patients face respiratory issues and are more likely to have low oxygen levels. “Since smoke emitted by crackers can cause inconvenience to the patients, the ban will come to effect now. No firecrackers can be lit in public places like Marine Drive, beaches, public gardens, playgrounds or private premises,” it said.

The BMC appealed to citizens to celebrate the festival of lights with due precaution and by following COVID-19 protocol. “Citizens need to take necessary precautions regarding COVID-19 — these include the use of masks, physical distancing and washing of hands with soap,” the BMC said.

The police and officers of all 24 civic wards in Mumbai have been directed to take strict action under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, the Disaster Management Act, 2005, against violators.

BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal held a meeting with civic officials following the rise in crowds at market places and malls ahead of Deepavali. “Lockdown has been lifted, but we cannot afford negligence. Safety precautions have to be taken. Many parts in the world are witnessing a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Avoiding a second wave in Mumbai is as much a responsibility of citizens as of the administration,” he said.