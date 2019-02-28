BMC bags top prizes in four categories at Skoch awards

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has won 18 awards in various categories, including a gold award for its 24x7 mobile application, at the recently held Skoch Awards in New Delhi. It also won two silver awards for its online pandal permissions and trenching permissions, and a platinum one for the hospital management information system (HMIS).

After a poor show at the World Bank’s Ease of Doing Business indicator in the past, the Central government pushed for a number of reforms to make getting business permissions easier. At its level, the BMC has cut down the number of permissions required for construction permits and made 60 of its services online. This push towards digitisation won the civic body 14 orders-of-merit at the Skoch Awards on Monday. Some of these include online Development Plan remarks, weigh bridge management systems at centralised solid waste processing sites, integrated command and control systems for disaster management, programme on enhancement of emergency response.

National recognition

“We are happy that our push towards digitisation of municipal services is being recognised at the national level,” Vijay Singhal, Additional Municipal Commissioner, said.

Skoch group identifies itself as a private think tank dealing with socio-economic issues. It instituted the Skoch Awards in 2003 to “cover the best of efforts in the area of digital, financial and social inclusion,” according to its website.