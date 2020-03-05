BMC attaches Nirav Modi’s properties

Mumbai

05 March 2020 22:04 IST

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has attached three out of four properties here of fugitive businessman Nirav Modi for the recovery of property tax worth ₹9.5 crore pending against them, a civic official said on Thursday.

Since, the Enforcement Directorate is in the process of auctioning four properties of the businessman, including three commercial and a residential one, the civic body has also written a letter to the agency asking to pay property tax dues as early as possible.

A commercial property of Nirav Modi is located at the Peninsula Business Park in Lower Parel area of Mumbai and two commercial ones are at Kohinoor City in suburban Kurla.

