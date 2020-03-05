Mumbai

BMC attaches Nirav Modi’s properties

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has attached three out of four properties here of fugitive businessman Nirav Modi for the recovery of property tax worth ₹9.5 crore pending against them, a civic official said on Thursday.

Since, the Enforcement Directorate is in the process of auctioning four properties of the businessman, including three commercial and a residential one, the civic body has also written a letter to the agency asking to pay property tax dues as early as possible.

A commercial property of Nirav Modi is located at the Peninsula Business Park in Lower Parel area of Mumbai and two commercial ones are at Kohinoor City in suburban Kurla.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 5, 2020 10:05:29 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/bmc-attaches-nirav-modis-properties/article30993491.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY