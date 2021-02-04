BMC as sole planning authority sparks debate

Mumbai

Mumbai Congress chief Bhai Jagtap opposes move

A proposal in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) budget to appoint the civic body as the sole planning authority for Mumbai has sparked a debate among the allies in the Maha Vikas Aghadi. Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, while presenting the budget on Wednesday, requested the State government to approve the proposal as it would facilitate speedy development of infrastructural facilities.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad said it is a political decision and no bureaucrat should poke his nose into politics. “He should realise MHADA and SRA have reshaped Mumbai for good. SRA was formed under the guidance of late Balasaheb Thackeray. MHADA was formed in 1948 as Bombay Housing Board. He should refrain from such comments,” he said.

Mumbai Congress chief Bhai Jagtap also opposed the move. “There are a number of planning authorities in Mumbai at present, such as MSRDC, MMRDA, MHADA, SRA, Bombay Port Trust. How can only one authority be appointed?” he said.

In his budget presentation, Mr. Chahal had argued, “These authorities are authorised to plan the development of the layouts in their possession. There is no control of the BMC over these authorities, whereas the BMC is providing all infrastructural facilities such as water supply, sewerage facility, roads, street lights, solid waste management services. This leads to loss of revenue to BMC and citizens have to suffer in case of any obstacle that may arise in infrastructural facilities. The citizens are unable to get solutions as there are multiple planning authorities.”

Meanwhile, Mumbai NCP chief Nawab Malik said appointing a centralised authority for the city is not a bad idea. “Agencies can function as per the work prescribed, but having a centralised agency is not a bad idea. Ultimately, it is the corporation which runs the city,” he said.

Making the BMC the sole planning authority for Mumbai has been the Shiv Sena’s demand for years. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has said in the past that the BMC is blamed for problems created by other authorities and therefore the city requires a single planning authority.