BMC appoints workers to wrap victims’ bodies

The BMC has appointed eight class IV employees in every major civic hospital to wrap bodies of COVID-19 patients who succumb to the virus, after a picture of several COVID-19 victims’ bodies on the KEM Hospital premises was posted on social media on Tuesday.

“This old picture of dead bodies in body bags is of last week when bodies were being taken to the cemetery. This is the area in Mortuary and not corridors of the hospital where dead bodies are kept. These Bodies were then transported by Special Hearse to the Cemetery for cremation,” KEM dean Hemant Deshmukh clarified.

Municipal Commissioner I S Chahal said an SOP has been created for disposal of bodies. “I have directed that as per protocol, bodies should be strictly disposed of within 30 minutes. The issue will be resolved soon,” he said.