Mumbai

BMC appoints workers to wrap victims’ bodies

The BMC has appointed eight class IV employees in every major civic hospital to wrap bodies of COVID-19 patients who succumb to the virus, after a picture of several COVID-19 victims’ bodies on the KEM Hospital premises was posted on social media on Tuesday.

“This old picture of dead bodies in body bags is of last week when bodies were being taken to the cemetery. This is the area in Mortuary and not corridors of the hospital where dead bodies are kept. These Bodies were then transported by Special Hearse to the Cemetery for cremation,” KEM dean Hemant Deshmukh clarified.

Municipal Commissioner I S Chahal said an SOP has been created for disposal of bodies. “I have directed that as per protocol, bodies should be strictly disposed of within 30 minutes. The issue will be resolved soon,” he said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 27, 2020 1:44:33 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/bmc-appoints-workers-to-wrap-victims-bodies/article31682953.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY