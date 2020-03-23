BMC announces special buses for municipal employees

With the Centre announcing suspension of suburban trains and Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking buses shutting down, several municipal employees were in a fix about how they would get to work on Monday.

The civic body provides essential services such as water supply, sewage disposal, solid waste management, municipal hospitals, pest control officers and the fire brigade to citizens. Municipal unions said most employees come from far away suburbs such as Panvel, Ulwe, Badlapur and Virar. They said Saturday’s decision to allow trains to run with only these employees on board was better than a complete ban.

Milind Ranade, secretary of Kachra Vahtuk Shramik Sangh said, “Most conservancy workers live in the farthest corners of the city and have to report at their motor loading chowkies. We have no idea how they will get to work.”

However, their worries were put to rest by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporations’s announcement that BEST and State transport buses will now be used to ferry these municipal employees.

A joint action plan has been created to ferry municipal employees, police personnel and bank employees. As per this plan, Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) buses will ferry those living outside municipal limits up to a certain point within municipal limit. For example, employees living in Asangaon, Badlapur, Kalyan will be dropped at Thane station. From this point, the employees can take a BEST bus, which will drop them at their workplace. The MSRTC has set aside 540 buses for this.

Private hospital staff, pharmacy employees, grocery shop staffers, and telephone and electricity company staffers can also avail this service.