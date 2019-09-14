BMC announces cash prizes for waste management

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has declared cash prizes ranging from ₹10 lakh to ₹1 crore to encourage waste management. The prize will be given to public representatives, NGOs, institutions and schools working in the field of waste management and composting across seven zones to improve public participation in keeping the city clean ahead of the Swachh Survekshan 2020.

Mumbai slipped to the 49th rank in the survey this year from 18th place in 2018. One of the reasons for the poor show is poor public participation. Therefore, the BMC will be picking one corporator from each of the seven zones whose ward emerges as the best performer and will award him or her ₹1 crore as additional development fund for the ward.

Besides, five corporators per zone who take considerable efforts to promote cleanliness in their wards will receive between ₹10 lakh and ₹50 lakh for their development fund. The first runner-up will be awarded ₹50 lakh, the second runner-up ₹25 lakh, and the three remaining corporators ₹10 lakh each. Since every zone will get six awards, the BMC is looking to disburse 42 awards in total.

Apart from this, the BMC will select six NGOs per zone, of which the best performing NGO will be awarded ₹50 lakh, the second ₹25 lakh, the third ₹10 lakh, and the others ₹5 lakh each. However, this money will have to be used towards development work in their respective areas only.

Besides, schools and resident welfare associations will be recognised for their work.