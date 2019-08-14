BMC allows parking under open spaces, builder to get TDR

Struggling to acquire public parking lots from private developers, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has moved one level lower. The corporation has come up with a policy wherein it will allow private developers to develop parking lots under open spaces in return for development rights.

Development Plan 2034 (DP) and Development Control and Promotion Regulations (DCPR) 2034 had proposed a policy called accommodation reservation, under which public amenities can be developed by private developers, who would get additional floor space index (FSI). The policy was brought in as the BMC found that owners whose land is reserved for amenities do not hand it over, leading to high costs and delay.

Not lucrative

There is already a policy in place for development of underground parking lots, under which developers can develop such parking lots in 70% of the available space and hand them over to the BMC. They will be allowed to construct office space in the remaining 30%. However, there was no provision to compensate the builder for the construction and therefore, it was not lucrative.

However, the new policy allows for development of parking lots under plots reserved as gardens and playgrounds across the city, and are to be handed over to the BMC. It also applies to existing gardens, playgrounds and parks. The Improvement Committee approved the policy on Tuesday.

According to the policy, administration is supposed to make a list of open plots reserved as open spaces in the city that can be used for this provision. “As far as possible, those plots that are already developed as gardens or parks should not be included in this list,” the policy says. For plots that are with the BMC, the corporation will invite bids from developers and appoint one for the job. Developers will be able to construct one or maximum two floors underground. The parking lot will have to be at least 1,000 sq. mt. However, the open spaces specifically exempted in the DCPR will also be exempted from this policy.

Private developers will then get Transfer of Development Rights (TDR), which can be utilised as per the DCPR. This means, if a builder has a reserved plot near his project, he can develop a parking facility under it and in return, get TDR for his project. It also means the BMC can appoint a builder for developing such a facility under its existing open spaces at its discretion.

“Parking is the need of the hour. In a city like Mumbai, there is tremendous space crunch and therefore, underground parking could be a solution. However, constructing such a parking lot is very costly for BMC. That is why we are encouraging private players,” said a senior officer from the DP department. But when told that the underground parking at Bandra’s Patwardhan Park was opposed as it would lead to the cutting of trees, the officer said gardens will be spared as much as possible as the cost of restoration is too high. “This is an enabling provision; just the first step in that direction. Now that the committee has approved it, we will do a detailed policy,” he said.

Ashraf Azmi, Congress corporator and committee member said, “Of the 79 plots reserved for multi-level parking in the city, BMC has been able to take only 26 from builders, while builders have already enjoyed FSI benefits. Why doesn’t it focus on acquiring those plots first? Who is to say private builders won’t do the same here?”

The policy will have to be approved by the general assembly and State government too.