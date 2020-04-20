BMC allows construction to resume

With the Centre and State announcing relaxation in lockdown rules, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday allowed building construction activity to resume in Mumbai, albeit with riders.

In consonance with State and Central government’s guidelines, the civic body said in a circular, “... if construction workers are available at site and no workers are required to be brought from outside (in-situ construction) and if the construction project in-charge undertakes in writing to observe all COVID-19 safety related standard operating procedures, on satisfaction with the request and undertaking, respective Chief Engineer (DP) may permit the construction activity on projects approved by him.”

Besides this, the BMC has also allowed public works such as construction and repairs of roads, storm water drains, bridges, pipelines, pre-monsoon work and health infrastructure work subject to observance of safety guidelines. However, industries or industrial establishments will not be allowed within Mumbai.