Blossom High School goes solar with 103kW rooftop project

Suntuity Renewable Energy India, a part of U.S.-based Suntuity Group, has announced commissioning of a 103kW solar rooftop project at Blossom High School in South Mumbai.

The rooftop solar energy system will offset the school’s electricity by approximately 96% and is expected to pay back in three-and-a-half to four years.

The modules used are manufactured by Vikram Solar. “It is our maiden foray into rooftop projects and this the largest for any educational institution in South Mumbai,” the company said.

Imaan Javan, director, Suntuity Renewable Energy India, said, “It is a great feeling that we play a part in moulding young minds towards energy conservation with this maiden project. Sustainable and renewable energy is the future.”

The Suntuity Group develops, finances, builds, owns and operates residential, commercial and utility-scale renewable energy projects. It has installed over 250 MW of solar PV since their formation in 2008.

Suntuity installs over 4,000 residential solar systems every year in the U.S. The group is currently working on delivering micro grid solutions in Southeast Asia and the Caribbean that operate autonomously from the utility grid.