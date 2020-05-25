Block AIMIM supporter’s hate speech video: HC

Mumbai

25 May 2020 02:18 IST

State asked to investigate inflammatory video that has gone viral on social media

The Bombay High Court in a recent order has directed all social media platforms to block a hate speech video made by Abu Faisal, a supporter of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), which could could cause discord between Hindus and Muslims using the novel coronavirus as a garb.

A Division Bench of Justices R.D. Dhanuka and Abhay Ahuja was hearing a criminal petition field by one Imran Khan, through advocate Vivek Shukla. Mr. Khan wanted the the court to direct authorities to delete the video, and also permanently block Mr. Faisal from social media platforms such as YouTube, Google and Facebook.

According to Mr. Khan, the video shows Mr. Faisal making claims about the media being used to target Muslims and defame Islam under the garb of COVID-19. He said the video was uploaded on the accused’s social media accounts and claimed the police had not taken action despite a complaint.

Advertising

Advertising

The petition states that the video alleges that a vicious campaign led by the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) is under way to control the Muslim population in the country. Mr. Khan has also alleged that Mr. Faisal is seen provoking and encouraging Muslims to assault doctors of other religions.

No one appeared on behalf of the State and social media platforms for the hearing. The Bench then noted, “Prima facie, the petition indicates that there are serious allegations made by Mr. Khan against Mr. Faisal about inflammatory speech for creating hatred between Hindu and Muslim community, and against the police for inaction.”

The court then directed all the authorities to look into the allegations, view the said video on YouTube, Google and Facebook and file an affidavit in reply within one week. The court also directed the State to undertake an investigation against Mr. Faisal to see if the police find any substance in the allegations made by Mr. Khan.