Mumbai

Block AIMIM supporter’s hate speech video: HC

State asked to investigate inflammatory video that has gone viral on social media

The Bombay High Court in a recent order has directed all social media platforms to block a hate speech video made by Abu Faisal, a supporter of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), which could could cause discord between Hindus and Muslims using the novel coronavirus as a garb.

A Division Bench of Justices R.D. Dhanuka and Abhay Ahuja was hearing a criminal petition field by one Imran Khan, through advocate Vivek Shukla. Mr. Khan wanted the the court to direct authorities to delete the video, and also permanently block Mr. Faisal from social media platforms such as YouTube, Google and Facebook.

According to Mr. Khan, the video shows Mr. Faisal making claims about the media being used to target Muslims and defame Islam under the garb of COVID-19. He said the video was uploaded on the accused’s social media accounts and claimed the police had not taken action despite a complaint.

The petition states that the video alleges that a vicious campaign led by the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) is under way to control the Muslim population in the country. Mr. Khan has also alleged that Mr. Faisal is seen provoking and encouraging Muslims to assault doctors of other religions.

No one appeared on behalf of the State and social media platforms for the hearing. The Bench then noted, “Prima facie, the petition indicates that there are serious allegations made by Mr. Khan against Mr. Faisal about inflammatory speech for creating hatred between Hindu and Muslim community, and against the police for inaction.”

The court then directed all the authorities to look into the allegations, view the said video on YouTube, Google and Facebook and file an affidavit in reply within one week. The court also directed the State to undertake an investigation against Mr. Faisal to see if the police find any substance in the allegations made by Mr. Khan.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 25, 2020 2:20:36 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/block-aimim-supporters-hate-speech-video-hc/article31666871.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY