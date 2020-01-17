Blast convict Jalees Ansari goes missing on furlough

Bomb maker Jalees Ansari, convicted for his role in the Jaipur serial blasts, and Ajmer and Malegaon blasts, was reported missing by his family on Thursday.

Police sources said Ansari, who was out on furlough, was to report back to Ajmer Central Jail on Friday. He was staying in Mominpura.

His family registered a missing person report with the Agripada police. Officials said Ansari left early on Thursday for namaaz, but never returned.