Blast convict Jalees Ansari goes missing on furlough

Bomb maker Jalees Ansari, convicted for his role in the Jaipur serial blasts, and Ajmer and Malegaon blasts, was reported missing by his family on Thursday.
Police sources said Ansari, who was out on furlough, was to report back to Ajmer Central Jail on Friday. He was staying in Mominpura.
His family registered a missing person report with the Agripada police. Officials said Ansari left early on Thursday for namaaz, but never returned.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.