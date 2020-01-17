Mumbai

Blast convict Jalees Ansari goes missing on furlough

more-in

Bomb maker Jalees Ansari, convicted for his role in the Jaipur serial blasts, and Ajmer and Malegaon blasts, was reported missing by his family on Thursday.

Police sources said Ansari, who was out on furlough, was to report back to Ajmer Central Jail on Friday. He was staying in Mominpura.

His family registered a missing person report with the Agripada police. Officials said Ansari left early on Thursday for namaaz, but never returned.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Mumbai
terrorism (crime)
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 17, 2020 1:32:28 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/blast-convict-jalees-ansari-goes-missing-on-furlough/article30580135.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY