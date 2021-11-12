Mumbai

BJP will `uproot' MVA government in Maharashtra through democratic process: Nadda

File photo. BJP National President J.P. Nadda said the BJP will oust the MVA coalition government in Maharashtra democratically   | Photo Credit: PTI

BJP president J.P. Nadda on November 11 said the party will oust the MVA coalition (Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress) government in Maharashtra democratically.

Speaking at a public event here, Mr. Nadda also expressed confidence that the "BJP's flag will shine brightly" in the Mumbai civic elections which are due next year.

“The BJP will uproot the corrupt government in Maharashtra through a democratic process," he said.

"We will play the role of opposition (in Maharashtra) with complete sincerity and commitment,” Mr. Nadda added.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 12, 2021 8:01:18 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/bjp-will-uproot-mva-government-in-maharashtra-through-democratic-process-nadda/article37450129.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY