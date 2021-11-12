BJP will `uproot' MVA government in Maharashtra through democratic process: Nadda

He expressed confidence that the "BJP's flag will shine brightly" in the Mumbai civic elections next year

BJP president J.P. Nadda on November 11 said the party will oust the MVA coalition (Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress) government in Maharashtra democratically.

Speaking at a public event here, Mr. Nadda also expressed confidence that the "BJP's flag will shine brightly" in the Mumbai civic elections which are due next year.

“The BJP will uproot the corrupt government in Maharashtra through a democratic process," he said.

"We will play the role of opposition (in Maharashtra) with complete sincerity and commitment,” Mr. Nadda added.