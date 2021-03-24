BJP urges Maharashtra Governor to seek status report from CM

Party delegation led by Fadnavis asks Koshyari to apprise President of law and order situation in State

A delegation from the Bharatiya Janata Party led by Devendra Fadnavis met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Wednesday and urged him to seek a status report from Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on the law and order situation in the State and convey it to President Ram Nath Kovind.

Speaking after the meeting, Mr. Fadnavis said, “The State is witnessing a number of concerning incidents every day. But the Chief Minister has gone into silent mode. Sharad Pawar has held two press conferences and tried to shield the accused. The Congress is nowhere to be seen. The government has turned into an extortion gang and lost its moral compass.”

‘CM in silent mode’

Mr. Fadnavis said the delegation informed the Governor that the Chief Minister was not addressing the people on matters regarding the State’s law and order. The leaders urged Mr. Koshyari to seek a detailed report from Mr. Thackeray on action taken on the allegations against the State Home Minister and the police department that have surfaced over the past few days.

“A reply should also be sought on the racket involving the transfer of police officers,” he said. Mr. Fadnavis on Tuesday submitted a report on the alleged racket to the Union Home Secretary and sought a CBI investigation into it. Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday said the allegation ‘is a damp firecracker that does not even have a wick’.

The Nationalist Congress Party had clarified that over 80% of the transfers mentioned in the report never took place and the rest were approved by a panel comprising former Maharashtra DGP Subodh Jaiswal.

Mr. Fadnavis said it would soon be clear if the report is a ‘damp firecracker or an atom bomb’.