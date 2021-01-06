BJP to begin donation drive for Ram temple

Mumbai

06 January 2021 23:30 IST

Party workers to collect ₹10 from each household

The Maharashtra unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday said its workers will begin a door-to-door campaign to collect donations for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Addressing reporters after the party’s core committee meeting, State BJP president Chandrakant Patil said, “BJP workers will actively participate in the donation drive organised by the temple trust. They will go door-to-door to collect donations for the construction of the Ram temple.”

Mr. Patil said the temple trust gave a call to collect donations as citizens want to be a part of the construction. “Our workers will collect ₹10 from each household, which will help build the temple. We chalked out a booth-level strategy for the drive at today’s meeting,” he said.

‘Malpractice in polls’

The BJP has also decided to send 28 leaders across the State to review the ongoing grampanchayat polls and ensure that the workers receive the party’s support. The party also claimed that it suspected malpractice in the Council polls, which were held last month. The BJP had lost its bastion, Nagpur graduate constituency, to the Congress and faced defeat in five of the six seats that went to the polls.

“The voting percentage increased in the last hour, the names of non-graduates were found in the voters’ list, and a number of blank ballot papers were found. We will be writing to the Election Commission and filing a petition in the Bombay High Court,” Mr. Patil said.