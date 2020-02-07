BJP slams State govt., NCP says land on rent, not sold

The BJP on Thursday criticised the State’s decision to allot 51 hectares land in Jalna to a sugarcane research institute led by NCP president Sharad Pawar at “throwaway rates”. State BJP spokesperson Madhav Bhandari also alleged that government lands are “gifted” to institutes led by Mr. Pawar or people close to him whenever his party is in power.

However, NCP leader Nawab Malik clarified the land has only been rented out to the Pune-based Vasantdada Sugar Institute (VSI), led by Mr. Pawar, to carry out research work in the interest of farmers and “not sold”.

Mr. Malik said former BJP chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had approved a file relating to the allotment of the land in question before it came up for discussion at the State Cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

He asked the opposition party whether Mr. Fadnavis was “wrong” in doing so.

“The institutes and people close to Mr. Pawar are gifted government lands whenever his party is in power...there was no need to give land to the institute at throwaway rates as it has lot of money to buy land even at commercial rates,” Mr. Bhandari said.

“The VSI also has lands. Hence, it is condemnable to allot the land (in Jalna) to the institute in such a case,” he added.

Hitting back, Malik, also the NCP’s national spokesperson, asserted that no irregularity was committed while taking the decision.

He said the VSI works in the interest of farmers and has received grant from the government in the past.

The minority affairs minister said even Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited the institute in the past and praised its work.

The VSI’s branch in Jalna, central Maharashtra, will work in the interest of farmers in Marathwada, where the crop sugarcane is being cultivated in a big way now, Mr. Malik said.