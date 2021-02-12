BJP slams restrictions on Shiv Jayanti celebrations

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has criticised the Maharashtra government for imposing restrictions on the birth anniversary celebrations of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on February 19 in view of COVID-19.
As a large number of people gather at Shivneri fort on the midnight of February 18 to celebrate the occasion, the government has appealed to people not to visit forts and refrain from organising programmes involving over 100 people.
Processions and bike rallies should be avoided and cultural programmes should be telecast through cable networks or online platforms instead of holding them in public, the guidelines said. Statues or portraits of Shivaji Maharaj can be garlanded in the presence of a maximum of 10 people by observing physical distancing. Blood donation camps and health-related programmes to spread awareness of COVID-19 and other diseases should be organised while observing social distancing and hygiene norms, the guidelines said.
The BJP said the government did not impose such restrictions on events such as the Elgaar Parishad. Party spokesperson Keshav Upadhye said the State was showing its true colours. “The State government is opening up wine shops, bars and hotels, but it is imposing restrictions on Shiv Jayanti. Elgaar Parishad that hurt the sentiments of Hindus is allowed, but Shiv Jayanti is not. The Shiv Sena has surrendered to the Congress and the NCP,” he said.
