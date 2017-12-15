BJP, Sena increase tally in BMC

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena and the BJP on Thursday increased their tally in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

BJP’s Pratibha Girkar won the Kandivli (ward no. 21) by-election by defeating Congress’ Neelam Madhale with a margin of over 7,607 votes. Ms. Girkar, daughter-in-law of former corporator Shailaja Girkar, whose death led to the bypoll, got 9,591 votes, while Ms. Madhale received 1,984 votes.

Similarly, Sena’s Raju Pednekar won Jogeshwari (ward no. 62). Mr. Pednekar was the runner-up in the ward in the 2017 BMC polls. The bypoll was held following the disqualification of independent corporator Changez Multani. Mr. Multani’s caste documents were rejected by the divisional caste verification committee.

“Mr. Pednekar was declared winner by the Sena-dominated BMC by quickly calling in a general body meeting as they anticipated that the BJP would get the government to announce fresh polls in the ward,” sources in the BMC said.

The BJP has now 83 corporators while the Sena is marginally ahead with 85.