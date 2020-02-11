BJP seeks honour for Savarkar to upset MVA

In a bid to cause friction among the alliance partners of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has moved a proposal to introduce a resolution in the budget session of the Assembly to honour Hindutva ideologue V.D. Savarkar with the Bharat Ratna.

The BJP plans to introduce the resolution on February 26, Savarkar’s death anniversary. The Shiv Sena, however, said only a resolution congratulating the Central government would be passed if Savarkar is indeed awarded the Bharat Ratna.

Playing it safe

Transport Minister and Sena leader Anil Parab said his party’s demand to honour Savarkar with the Bharat Ratna has been pending for years. “We will bring a resolution congratulating the Central government if Savarkar is awarded the Bharat Ratna,” he said.

The proposal was moved by Leader of the Opposition Devendra Fadnavis and former finance minister Sudhir Mungantiwar at a Business Advisory Committee meeting held at the Vidhan Bhavan on Monday. The meeting was convened to finalise the schedule of the budget session, which will begin on February 24. The State budget is scheduled to be presented on March 6.

Mr. Mungantiwar said the BJP has proposed to introduce a resolution to honour the revolutionary work of Savarkar. He said, “February 26 is the death anniversary of Swatantryaveer Savarkar. We want the State Assembly to honour one of the greatest freedom fighters of India by passing a resolution. We have made a proposal for the purpose.”

Mr. Mungantiwar said the response from the government, especially Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, has not been encouraging as it has not supported the introduction of the resolution.

According to sources, the BJP’s move is aimed at causing a rift in the MVA alliance as the Sena, the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party are in disagreement over Savarkar’s Hindutva politics and his letters to the British government seeking clemency while being imprisoned at the Cellular Jail in Andaman and Nicobar Islands.