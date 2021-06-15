BJP politicised Sushant’s death, say Congress, NCP

Mumbai

15 June 2021 02:23 IST

They slam saffron party for pressurising Central probe teams; demand CBI to reveal probe outcome

With investigating agencies making little headway in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case a year after the actor was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai, the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for pressurising the Central probe teams for political gains.

The Central Bureau of Investigation had taken over the probe from the Bihar police, which registered a case of abetment to suicide on a complaint from the Patna-based father of Sushant.

A medical board formed by the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) to look into the case had “ruled out murder”.

Advertising

Advertising

The NCP said the CBI probe into the case was politically motivated. “If Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered, who is his killer. The case was handed over to the CBI for political reasons and after a year, there has been no response from the investigating agency about whether the case has been solved,” said party leader and Minister Nawab Malik.

He said the BJP politicised the death with an eye on the Bihar Assembly election, which was held in 2020, and hatched a conspiracy to defame the Maharashtra government.

Maharashtra Congress general secretary Sachin Sawant said it had been 310 days since the CBI started investigation and 250 days since the AIIMS panel ruled out murder. “When will CBI declare final conclusion? Why CBI has kept lid on it? CBI is under immense pressure from its political bosses,” he said.

Antilia case

Mr. Sawant used the opportunity to slam another Central probe agency, the National Investigation Agency (NIA), over the Antilia bomb scare case. “Similarly when Antilia plot was hatched by officers, including Vaze, who are all from the then Mumbai CP office, why is NIA not able to nab mastermind? Is protection been offered as a part of some deal? Why Parambir Singh is not being interrogated? Why NIA asks more time in court and does nothing?” he said.

He said Mr. Singh’s unsubstantiated allegations were given more value than the circumstantial evidences in the Antilia case to divert attention. He alleged that the Modi government was using the NIA, the ED and the CBI as political weapons to target and defame the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. “These agencies are no more Independent. But truth always prevails” he added.