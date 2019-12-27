BJP, Opposition to clash over CAA, NRC in rallies this weekend

Mumbai will see a series of rallies opposing and supporting of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) over the weekend, both starting at August Kranti Maidan and culminating at Lokmanya Tilak statue on Girgaum chowpatty.

State Congress president and Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat on Thursday announced the party’s ‘Bharat Bachao-Samvidhan Bachao’ flag march on Saturday, to mark the Congress’ foundation day. “The Congress was formed on December 28, 1885 and the first conference decided to promote national interests above religion, race, caste and region. The Central government under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is systematically targeting the constitution and national integrity. It is time for all like-minded people to come together and raise their voice against this government’s policies,” said Mr. Thorat.

The Congress leader said the CAA and proposed NRC are nothing but an attempt destroy country’s unity and to create social and communal tensions in the country. “The BJP is using the divide and rule policy of the British to continue its rule in India. It is important that every right-thinking Indian should come out and condemn their policies,” he added.

To counter the Congress-led rally, the BJP and other organisations in the Sangh Parivar will be taking out a rally in support of the policies on Friday. The rally, which will begin on 4 p.m., will focus on promoting the Indian Constitution and fundamentals of the CAA.

“The CAA is a law to give citizenship to those coming into the country facing persecution elsewhere. But the Congress and other parties have instead only spread misinformation about the Act. We want to counter that in a peaceful manner unlike the other protesters who have only resorted to violence,” said a BJP leader.

The march, organised by Samvidhan Sanman Manch, will be led by Leader of Opposition in Assembly Devendra Fadnavis along with personalities such as Ranjit Savarkar, grandson of Hindutva icon Veer Savarkar and MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar.

Mr. Fadnavis is part of a six-member sub-committee of the ‘Jan Sampark Abhiyan’ to counter “hypocrisy and disinformation of some opponents” against the CAA and NRC, party leaders said. Other members on the committee are National General Secretary B.L. Santhosh, RSS leader Dushyant Gautam, and Union Ministers Gajendra Shekhawat, Kiren Rijiju, and Anurag Thakur.

The BJP has been holding marches in support of the CAA across the State. One such march was led by State BJP chief Chandrakant Patil in Pune on Wednesday. “Similar marches will be held across the State welcoming the Act, which is not taking away anyone’s citizenship. It for protecting the dignity and human rights of the refugees,” Mr. Patil said

In addition to these, an Inquilab Morcha against the CAA and NRC, organised by Joint Action Committee for Social Justice will also be held on Friday. The police however have not given permission to carry out a march, and the participants will assemble directly at Azad Maidan to protest.