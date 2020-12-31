BJP, MVA lock horns over State DGP’s transfer as CISF chief

Mumbai

CM holds meeting to pick successor

The Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the tripartite Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) on Thursday engaged in a war of words over Maharashtra Director General of Police (DGP) Subodh Kumar Jaiswal being appointed the Director General (DG) of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

Devendra Fadnavis, former chief minister and Leader of the Opposition, said Mr. Jaiswal chose a deputation in the Central services over his position as the State police chief as he was frustrated with the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government’s functioning.

Addressing reporters, Mr. Fadnavis said, “Mr. Jaiswal is a competent officer. But he was frustrated with the manner in which the State government has been functioning over the last few months. He was never taken into confidence. This has happened for the first time in the State.”

Mr. Fadnavis claimed that instead of supervising the functioning of the police department, the Chief Minister and the Home Minister were unnecessarily interfering even in small transfers. “This will impact the mental strength of the force. We have given independence to the force and ministers should only play supervisory roles,” he said.

Meanwhile, sources in the MVA government denied any possibility of Mr. Jaiswal being unhappy with the current dispensation. The source said Mr. Jaiswal had been seeking a deputation in the Central services over the past months. “The State government had given its consent more than a month ago,” the source said.

Over the past few months, Mr. Jaiswal had disagreements with the MVA government over the transfers of some IPS officers in his department. Recent transfers in the police department had therefore come under scanner. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet had approved appointment of Mr. Jaiswal to the post of Director General of CISF from the date of joining the post and up to September 30, 2022, i.e. date of his superannuation.

On Thursday, Mr. Thackeray held a meeting with officials from the Home Department to pick the next State DGP. The top contenders include Bipin Bihari (1987 batch) DG Maharashtra State Police Housing Corporation; Hemant Nagrale (1988 batch); Sanjay Pandey (1986 batch), DG Home Guards; and Rashmi Shukla (1988 batch), DG Civil Defence Department.