April 21, 2024 05:51 pm | Updated 05:51 pm IST

A fire broke out at the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Mumbai office on April 21. No casualties have been reported so far.

The party’s office is located in the southern part of the city at Nariman Point.

The blaze, which started at 4:35 pm, was doused 10 minutes later, a fire brigade official said.

“It was confined to electrical wiring. No one was injured. We had deployed a water tanker and fire engine,” the official added.

(With PTI inputs)

