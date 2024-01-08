ADVERTISEMENT

BJP MLAs Nitesh Rane, T. Raja Singh booked for hate speech at Solapur rally

January 08, 2024 08:18 am | Updated 08:18 am IST - Mumbai

PTI

Nitesh Rane

An FIR has been registered against Bharatiya Janata Party legislators Nitesh Rane and T. Raja Singh, and others for allegedly delivering hate speeches during a ‘Hindu Jan Aakrosh’ rally at Solapur in Maharashtra, a police official said on Sunday.

The rally held on Saturday, between Rajendra Chowk and Kanna Chowk, was attended by leaders of the Sakal Hindu Samaj, an umbrella body of several outfits, whose office-bearers have also been named in the FIR, the Jail Road police station official said.

Mr. Nitesh Rane, the son of Union Minister Narayan Rane, represents Kankavli Assembly seat in the Sindhudurg district.

While Mr. Nitesh Rane mentioned “jihadis” and demolition of mosques, Mr. Singh, MLA from Goshamahal in Hyderabad, allegedly uttered objectionable statements on “love jihad”, the official said.

“We have booked Rane, Raja Singh, Sakal Hindu Samaj office-bearer Sudhakar Mahadev Bahirwade, and eight to 10 others under various sections of the Indian Penal Code,” he said.

The case was registered under Sections 153A (creating enmity between two different groups on ground of religion), 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and others of the IPC, the official added.

CONNECT WITH US