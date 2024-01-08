GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP MLAs Nitesh Rane, T. Raja Singh booked for hate speech at Solapur rally

January 08, 2024 08:18 am | Updated 08:18 am IST - Mumbai

PTI
Nitesh Rane

Nitesh Rane

An FIR has been registered against Bharatiya Janata Party legislators Nitesh Rane and T. Raja Singh, and others for allegedly delivering hate speeches during a ‘Hindu Jan Aakrosh’ rally at Solapur in Maharashtra, a police official said on Sunday.

The rally held on Saturday, between Rajendra Chowk and Kanna Chowk, was attended by leaders of the Sakal Hindu Samaj, an umbrella body of several outfits, whose office-bearers have also been named in the FIR, the Jail Road police station official said.

Mr. Nitesh Rane, the son of Union Minister Narayan Rane, represents Kankavli Assembly seat in the Sindhudurg district.

While Mr. Nitesh Rane mentioned “jihadis” and demolition of mosques, Mr. Singh, MLA from Goshamahal in Hyderabad, allegedly uttered objectionable statements on “love jihad”, the official said.

“We have booked Rane, Raja Singh, Sakal Hindu Samaj office-bearer Sudhakar Mahadev Bahirwade, and eight to 10 others under various sections of the Indian Penal Code,” he said.

The case was registered under Sections 153A (creating enmity between two different groups on ground of religion), 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and others of the IPC, the official added.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.