BJP MLA Nitesh Rane refused anticipatory bail by Bombay High Court

However, court extends till January 27 the Maharashtra government's earlier assurance of not taking coercive action against him in an alleged attempt to murder case.

The Bombay High Court on Monday refused anticipatory bail to BJP’s Maharashtra MLA Nitesh Rane who was seeking an anticipatory bail in an alleged attempt to murder case.

A single Bench of justice C.V. Bhadang said the Maharashtra government's earlier assurance of not taking coercive action against Mr. Nitesh Rane, son of Union Minister Narayan Rane, was extended till January 27 as a last chance.

Justice Bhadang refused to grant relief to Mr. Nitesh Rane and Sandesh alias Gotya Sawant, also an accused in the case. However, the court granted bail to co-accused Manish Dalvi.

The court directed Mr. Dalvi to surrender his passport and said that he could not leave Sindhudurg district till further orders. He will also have to visit the investigating officer on January 20, 21 and 22.

The court was hearing a plea seeking pre-arrest bail by Mr. Nitesh Rane after a local court in Sindhudurg district quashed his anticipatory bail on December 31.

A case was registered against Mr. Rane after a Kankavli resident Santosh Parab, 44, filed a police complaint claiming he was assaulted by certain persons linked to the Kankavli MLA in December 2021.

Mr. Nitesh Rane has been charged with Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. His plea states he had been falsely implicated and there was no evidence against him.