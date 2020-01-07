BJP loses Jalna, Amravati to MVA in zilla parishad polls

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition government’s unity saw the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lose its grip on the Jalna zilla parishad on Monday as the alliance of the Shiv Sena, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress reigned supreme.

However, the BJP’s loss in the Jalna zilla parishad election was compensated by its successes in the Latur and the Wardha zilla parishads.

Despite the BJP being the single-largest party in the Jalna zilla parishad, the party did not field any candidate owing to the MVA coalition stitched up by the Sena with backing from the NCP and the Congress.

With the BJP backing out of the poll arena, the path was cleared for the Sena’s Uttam Wankhede to be elected president, while the NCP’s Mahendra Pawar was elected vice president of the Jalna zilla parishad.

Earlier, the BJP had similarly lost the Beed zilla parishad in the Marathwada region to the MVA coalition.

Friends and foes

Yet, while the BJP’s bitter estrangement with the Sena at the Central and State levels has certainly harmed the party in the zilla parishad polls in western Maharashtra and Marathwada, the acrimony with the Sena has not been a consistent factor.

In the Wardha zilla parishad, the BJP, with help from a divided Sena, managed to win the local body. The BJP’s Sarita Gakhare was elected president, winning 34 votes in the 52-seat Wardha zilla parishad, while the Congress’s Ujjwala Deshmukh won the remaining 18 votes in the poll.

Similarly, the BJP won both president and vice president posts in the Latur zilla parishad, with the party’s Rahul Kendre and Bharatbhai Solunkhe respectively bagging the two positions.

However, the BJP also suffered a loss in the Amravati zilla parishad, where the MVA formula saw the Congress’s Babloo Deshmukh and the Sena’s Vitthal Chavan being elected unopposed as president and vice-president respectively.

The Congress had a majority of 26 seats in the 57-seat Amravati zilla parishad, while the BJP, with only 13 seats, could not secure any backing from other parties.