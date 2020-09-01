BJP leaders target Rohit Pawar

Mumbai

NCP MLA had questioned Centre’s refusal to pay GST dues

Leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have launched an attack on Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Rohit Pawar for questioning the Centre’s failure to compensate States for the revenue shortfall arising on account of the implementation of the Goods and Service Tax (GST).

Mr. Pawar, Karjat-Jamkhed MLA and grandnephew of NCP chief Sharad Pawar, criticised the Centre after the GST Council meeting last week, when Maharashtra Finance Minister Ajit Pawar reminded the Centre that it cannot shrug off its responsibility to clear the GST dues of the States.

Mr. Pawar said the treasuries of all States are depleting amid the COVID-19 crisis and the Centre should come forward and hand over the compensation to the States.

Leader of Opposition and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said the young NCP leader should study the matter before questioning the Centre. Mr. Pawar also came under attack by former BJP minister Ram Shinde, whom he defeated in the 2019 State Assembly polls.

Mr. Pawar also criticised the Centre over news reports that it would stop supplying medical equipment such as RT-PCR test kits, PPE kits, and N-95 masks to States. He said the decision comes at a time when COVID-19 cases are rising in the country and the States are finding it difficult to curb the spread of the virus.

‘Reconsider decision’

Mr. Pawar said, “The decision to stop supporting the States with these kits is a serious concern. It is the final nail in the coffin. This is not how you handle your responsibilities. I sincerely urge the Central government to reconsider its decision.”