BJP lawyer files complaint against comedian

Mumbai

17 November 2021 21:29 IST

Vir Das drew flak for his video on ‘Two Indias’

A Mumbai-based lawyer and a legal advisor of the Maharashtra BJP has filed a complaint with the Mumbai police seeking registration of an FIR against comedian Vir Das for allegedly “defaming India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi” during his stand-up act.

Mr. Das, who is in the U.S., uploaded a video on November 15 on his act at the Kennedy Centre in Washington where he spoke about “Two Indias”. In the six-minute video, he said “I come from Two Indias” and spoke about farmers being mowed down, rape cases, increase in population, highest number of working population being under 30 and politicians who are 70 years old.

In an e-mail, Ashutosh Dubey who belongs to Palghar district, said, “Mr. Das is wilfully spreading, inciting and making derogatory statements against India saying the worship of women is just show-off and the main intention is to gangrape them.”

Mr. Dubey also appears for the petitioner in the sadhus’ lynching case. In April 2020, two sadhus died after being attacked by a mob in Palghar.

In October 2021, he had also sent a legal notice to fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee on an advertisement. The notice said, “He outraged the holy Hindu marriage by using semi-nude models for ads on the mangalsutra collection.”