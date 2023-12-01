HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP has given ‘supari’ to Ajit Pawar to end his uncle’s political career: Ex-Minister Anil Deshmukh

The Sharad Pawar loyalist claimed that the Deputy CM’s hurried decision to split the NCP and join the government followed the PM’s allegations of corruption in the NCP

December 01, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - MUMBAI

Abhinay Deshpande
Abhinay Deshpande
Nationalist Congress leader Anil Deshmukh. File.

Nationalist Congress leader Anil Deshmukh. File. | Photo Credit: Vivek Bendre

Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on December 1 alleged that the BJP has given “supari”, a slang term referring to blood money paid to an assassin, to rebel Nationalist Congress Party leader and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar to end the political career of his uncle, the NCP supremo Sharad Pawar.

Mr. Deshmukh, a Sharad Pawar-loyalist, claimed that Mr. Ajit Pawar’s decision to ally with the State’s ruling alliance of the BJP and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena followed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s allegations of corruption to the tune of ₹70,000 crore against the NCP during a speech in Bhopal.

‘Avoiding trouble’

The NCP, founded by Mr. Sharad Pawar in 1999, witnessed a vertical split on July 2, with Mr. Ajit Pawar and eight MLAs joining the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government. Later, several other MLAs from the party also switched their loyalty to the junior Pawar, who went on to become the State’s Deputy Chief Minister for the fifth time, setting a record for the largest number of appointments to this position since it was created in 1978.

“Entire Maharashtra and India knows that Mr. Ajit Pawar and those with him hurriedly joined the government after PM Modi’s speech in Bhopal,” Mr. Deshmukh said.

He further suggested that Mr. Ajit Pawar wanted to avoid the problems faced by other senior NCP leaders. “Do you know why he took a different path? The senior NCP leaders didn’t want to face the trouble I went through,” said Mr. Deshmukh, referring to his arrest in an alleged corruption case.

He added that the Deputy Chief Minister was being sidelined by the BJP and Shiv Sena in decision-making within the government.

Related Topics

Maharashtra / Bharatiya Janata Party / Nationalist Congress Party / state politics

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.