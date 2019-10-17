BJP government doesn’t believe in democracy: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who was in the city on Wednesday to campaign for the Congress ahead of the Assembly polls, said the current government does not believe in democracy and the Congress government was responsible for keeping democracy alive in the country. “This is a fascist government that doesn’t believe in a democracy and they will do as they please,” Mr. Gehlot said.

He questioned the timing of the notices issued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to several Nationalist Congress Party leaders. He said, “Suddenly they are ED notices before elections. I don’t want to go into the probe or whether they are correct or not. But the timing is questionable.”

Mr. Gehlot said the Congress continues to be the biggest party in the country and it is important for the party to stick to its principles regardless of the result of the polls.

“Narendra Modi keeps asking what did we do all these years. We have kept democracy alive in this country, which has helped him become Prime Minister today,” he said, comparing India’s post-Independence history to Pakistan’s, which went through tumultuous periods of army rule after Partition.

Mr. Gehlot said the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh is not working in accordance with the Constitution. He said the RSS is the real power and the BJP is just a mask. “In the 70s they used to say that Sanjay Gandhi was working as an extra-constitutional authority. Today not a leaf turns without their saying so. So who is the extra-constitutional authority now? Is it not the BJP’s rule in this country?” he asked.