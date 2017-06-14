BJP gears up for Amit Shah’s visit

Mumbai: With party president Amit Shah scheduled to arrive in Mumbai for a three-day tour on June 16, the State unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has summoned all its Ministers, MLAs, State MPs and organisational bigwigs, asking them to remain in the city on all three days.

Mr. Shah, who is at present on a 95-day national tour to take stock of the party’s organisational structure, will hold a series of meetings with party leaders, ranging from Ministers to district party presidents.

A senior party leader said, “He is the organisational man of the BJP. His total focus is on building party organisation, and the only motive with which he is arriving in the city is to cross-check the organisational strength of the BJP.”

The official programme of Mr. Shah’s visit is yet to be released. The party has planned a grand welcome rally, with an estimated thousands of bikers and activists taking part, from Mumbai airport. On June 16, he will meet BJP ministers at Varsha, the official residence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and party MLAs and MPs at Sahyadri guest house. He will also hold a meeting with the organisational team at Garware Club. A series of meetings will be held in the next two days, which will involve the party’s second-rung leadership as well.

The senior leader added, “The aim is to strengthen the party right from the booth level. We recently held a shiwar yatra, where each elected representative was assigned a number of villages where they had to carry out farmer outreach programmes. Another aim of the programme was to take the party to the polling booth in the village.”

Party leaders said reports on the implementation of party programmes have already been sent to Mr. Shah, and his team has already worked on the reports.

A BJP Minister said, “He will come prepared and will ask tough questions. It is not only about elections. As party chief, it is his responsibility to strengthen the party.”