BJP fields 6th candidate for Council polls

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) fielded its sixth candidate for the biennial elections to the Upper House of the State legislature on Thursday, which could necessitate elections as against the plan of all parties to have candidates elected unopposed.

Elections to 11 seats of the Council are scheduled on July 16. All parties had reached an understanding to field only 11 candidates, who would be elected unopposed. But the BJP’s nomination of Prithviraj Deshmukh has thrown a spanner in the works.

The BJP has also fielded Rashtriya Samaj Party’s Mahadev Jankar, Vijay Girkar, Ram Patil Ratolikar, Ramesh Patil and Nilay Naik. The Congress has fielded Sharad Ranpise and Wajahat Mirza, while the NCP has fielded Babajani Durrani, and the Shiv Sena has nominated Anil Parab and Manisha Kayande.

The Peasants and Workers’ Party’s Jayant Patil, who has filed his nomination for the 11th seat, could face difficulties following Mr. Deshmukh’s nomination. The BJP was silent on the nomination. Jayant Patil, however, expressed confidence that he would be elected unopposed. “It’s a strategic move by all parties and an election won’t be needed,” he said.

The last date to withdraw nominations is July 9.