BJP faces brunt of trolls

The picture posted by Aaditya Thackeray on Twitter showing children holding posters against the government.

Mumbai

23 May 2020 01:03 IST

#MaharashtraDrohiBJP trends on Twitter

The Maharashtra unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday faced criticism on social media for organising an agitation against the State government over its alleged failure to check the spread of COVID-19.

#MaharashtraDrohiBJP was the top trending hashtag on Twitter. It was started in response to the BJP’s Maharashtra Bachao campaign. Leaders from the Shiv Sena, the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party criticised the BJP leaders for wearing black masks and holding placards criticising the government.

Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray tweeted, “One political party state unit has set a new low and a new world record- the only party in the world to indulge in politics and in spreading fear, hate and division when the world has forgotten all of it to help each other. This party has forgotten the pandemic.”

Advertising

Advertising

In another tweet, Mr. Thackeray posted a picture of children holding BJP flags and wrote, “Absolutely shameful, what lust for power politics can make leaders do. Making kids stand in the heat, with their masks lowered, not covering the face for a political protest when we need to keep them safe and indoors. Corona ko bhul gaye, politics pyaara hai.”

Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis said the State was using paid trolls to push its agenda. Mr. Fadnavis tweeted, “Maharashtra has highest number of patients and deaths due to corona. The state government is paralysed and live in virtual world.”

‘History will not forget’

Revenue Minister and Maharashtra Congress president Balasaheb Thorat tweeted, “What is the logic behind making Maharashtra a war zone by organising protests at a time when state is fighting the battle against corona? We have our entire lifetime reserved for playing politics. History will never forget BJP’s action today.”