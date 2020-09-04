BJP distances itself from Kangana’s ‘PoK’ remark

Ashish Shelar. File Photo

Mumbai

04 September 2020

Leaders of ruling parties lash out at actor

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday distanced itself from actor Kangana Ranaut’s comment comparing Mumbai to Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Ashish Shelar, the party’s former Mumbai unit president, said, “The BJP does not agree with what Kangana Ranaut has said... about Maharashtra and Mumbai. Some people are working to divert the CBI investigation into the unfortunate death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Kangana Ranaut should not try to tell people of Mumbai or Maharashtra about anything.”

Earlier, unfazed by the criticism, Ms. Ranaut continued her tirade against the Maharashtra government and the Shiv Sena. She tweeted, “I see many people are threatening me to not come back to Mumbai so I have now decided to travel to Mumbai this coming week on 9th September. I will post the time when I land at the Mumbai airport.” She added ‘Kisi ke baap mein himmat hai rok le’, daring detractors to try and stop here.

Throughout the day on Twitter, Ms. Ranaut indirectly targeted Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. She termed Bollywood a ‘Islam-dominated industry’ and referred to herself as someone who stood up to defend Maratha pride. “Your only achievement cannot be that you are a son of great soul. Who are you to certify me on whether I love or hate Maharashtra? How did you decided that you love Maharashtra more than me?” she tweeted, alluding to the Chief Minister.

Earlier in the day, the Shiv Sena took to the streets protesting over Ms. Ranaut ‘PoK’ comment. Workers of the party’s women’s wing set an effigy of the actor on fire outside Sena Bhavan in Dadar. Several protests were organised in Worli, Girgaum, and Ghatkopar against BJP MLA Ram Kadam, who extended support to Ms. Ranaut on Thursday.

State Home Minister and NCP leader Anil Deshmukh said, “I strongly condemn allegations levelled by an actress against Maharashtra and the Mumbai Police. Our police force is brave and capable in executing their duties and maintaining law and order across the State. Whoever doesn’t feel safe here has no right to live here,” he said.

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) also warned the actor against making comments against the Mumbai Police. “She better not be judgmental about the Mumbai Police,” said Ameya Khopkar, president of MNS’s cinema wing. He said, “Our leader Raj Thackeray has taught us how much importance should be given to a person. Posting a substandard post on social media to gain publicity is a disease. We have two demands: Kangana should go for psychiatric treatment and be booked for sedition for comparing Mumbai to PoK.”