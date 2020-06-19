BJP demands reduction in BEST power bills during lockdown

Mumbai

19 June 2020 00:06 IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has demanded an immediate reduction in electricity bills issued by the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking during the lockdown period.

While industries and businesses in Mumbai remained closed during the lockdown starting March 23, they were sent electricity bills generated on the basis of an average of last year’s consumption, the BJP said.

“Many of these businesses suffered huge losses due to the closure of shops and offices. The salaries of workers in these businesses were slashed. It is unfair to force the loss-making businessmen and citizens who have lost their income to pay the entire bill amount, that too inflated. Therefore, the Mumbai BJP has demanded that electricity and commercial bills for the period of the pandemic should be levied in a phase wise manner,” BJP city president Mangal Prabhat Lodha said.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Lodha spoke to BEST general manager Surendra Kumar Bagde on the issue on Thursday.

BEST officials clarified that for March, consumers were charged an average amount based on past consumption. This was because the undertaking was not able to take meter readings during the lockdown. BEST said all grievances are being addressed, and if a dispute is found to be genuine, the amount will be adjusted in future bills.

“For now, we demand that at least some concessions are given in electricity bills to help businesses and citizens recover from these losses,” Mr. Lodha said.