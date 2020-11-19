BJP demands CBI probe into Palghar lynching case

Mumbai

19 November 2020 00:42 IST

Almost seven months after three people, including two sadhus, were lynched over rumours in Maharashtra’s Palghar district, Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has demanded that the case be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) claiming that the State police had failed to deliver justice.

BJP MLA Ram Kadam on Wednesday was detained by the police after he warned of an agitation in Palghar by going on to the site. The BJP termed it as a dictatorship of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

The Congress, which is part of the MVA government, ridiculed the BJ,P saying that the demand for a CBI probe had come up because BJP workers who were part of the mob that killed three people had been arrested. “The Maharashtra Police have arrested over 100 people, including several BJP workers, in this case. Police officers who showed negligence have been transferred and suspended. The BJP wants to bring in the Central agency to ensure its workers are released,” State Congress general secretary and spokesperson Sachin Sawant said.

Leader of Opposition in the Council and BJP leader Pravin Darekar said that demanding justice too had become a crime in the period of the MVA government. “Detaining a BJP MLA for warning of a protest is an indication of that. But no matter how oppressive you remain and no matter how many people you arrest, BJP and Hindutva activists will continue to fight for justice in Maharashtra,” he said.

Presently, the Criminal Investigation Department of the Maharashtra Police is probing the case. On April 16, two seers and their driver while on their way to Surat from Mumbai were beaten to death by a mob in Palghar’s Gadchinchle village on suspicion that there were child-lifters. A total of 186 people have been arrested in this case till now.