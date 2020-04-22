BJP demands Anil Deshmukh’s resignation, independent inquiry into Palghar lynching

Despite repeated requests from Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar to not play politics over the lynching in Palghar, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday demanded resignation of State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

Mr. Pawar, in his social media address on Tuesday, lashed out at those questioning the law and order situation in Maharashtra in the wake of the Palghar incident. “The time is not right to engage in political battles, and collective efforts are needed to fight the novel coronavirus,” he said, adding levelling allegations or calling for resignations of State ministers should be avoided.

Condemning the lynching, Mr. Pawar said it occurred out of a misunderstanding, and immediate steps were taken by the State government and over 100 people were arrested even as a probe is on into the incident.

“What happened was not good; it should not have happened. The incident occurred out of rumours. It is being alleged the law and order situation has deteriorated; demands are being made for resignations. We will engage in political battles or settle scores later. But this is not the time. We need to collectively face the coronavirus crisis,” the NCP chief said, without naming anyone.

Despite the appeal, president of Maharashtra unit of the BJP, Chandrakant Patil, demanded resignation of Mr. Deshmukh.

Chandrakant Patil

“There have been several incidents which have shown that the law and order situation in the State has deteriorated. Mr. Deshmukh must be thrown out of the State Cabinet and the Palghar incident must be probed independently,” Mr. Patil said.

He said that the alleged incident of beating of a young man at a minister’s bungalow, gathering of crowd at Bandra station, and the Palghar lynching indicate that the Home Minister has lost the control.