BJP corporator booked for holding crowded birthday party in office

A case has been registered against a BJP corporator in Kharghar for celebrating his birthday with a gathering of more than 25 people at a party at his office. Kharghar BJP corporator Nilesh Baviskar was booked by the Kharghar police late on Sunday night for violating government rules regarding COVID-19, after he organised his birthday party on Sunday night.

According to the police, Mr. Baviskar’s birthday was on Saturday, but he had organised a birthday party at his office in Sector-18 on Sunday night. “We received a complaint about crowd gathering at his office following which we visited his office, verified it and a case was registered,” senior police inspector Shatrughn Mali from Kharghar police station said. The party was attended by Mr. Baviskar’s relatives and friends, police said.

“As per government regulations, gathering of large crowd is not allowed. We have charged him for disobedience of law,” Mr. Mali said.