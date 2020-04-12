BJP corporator, 10 others booked for partying

The Panvel City police have booked a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) corporator along with his 10 friends for partying at his house on Friday night. The police said they had received a tip-off on the BJP corporator, Ajay Bahira (42), hosting his birthday party at his residence in Takka village in Panvel.

Terrace party

The police reached the corporator’s three-storeyed bungalow, Shreyas Nivas, at 11 p.m. on Friday and found Mr. Bahira and his 10 friends partying on the terrace.

Of the 10 people found with Mr. Bahira, five were relatives and the other five were friends from his village. They included a mutton shop owner, a vegetable vendor, an autorickshaw driver, a pharmaceutical trader, a garage owner and a few businessmen.

“The celebration was in progress without anyone maintaining social distancing and none of them wearing masks, thus violating the lockdown orders. They were all booked and issued a notice for the offence. We also seized two empty bottles of liquor,” said Shatrughan Mali, Police Inspector (Crime), Panvel city police station.

All the 11 were booked under Sections 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 271 (disobedience to quarantine rule), 290 (public nuisance) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Epidemic Diseases Act, the Maharashtra COVID-19 Regulations, 2020, the Disaster Management Act and relevant sections of Maharashtra Prohibition Act.