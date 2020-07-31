BJP: convert properties at Lavasa into care centres

Pune

31 July 2020 08:37 IST

Girish Bapat, BJP Lok Sabha MP from Pune, has demanded that some properties, including a private hospital in Lavasa hill city, be converted into COVID-19 care centres for patients from nearby areas.

However, Lavasa residents have opposed the demand and have written a letter to the Pune district collector expressing their apprehensions.

Bapat, in his letter to Pune collector last week, said the number of cases in Mulshi tehsil (under which Lavasa comes) is increasing and patients have to come to Pune city for the treatment.

