BJP banks on Independents for sixth RS seat from Maharashtra

June 03, 2022 02:50 IST

The MVA can easily win three seats and the BJP can win two, with a keen contest for the sixth seat

The Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is banking on independents for the victory of its third candidate from Maharashtra in the elections to the Rajya Sabha slated to be held on June 10.

The party’s State president Chandrakant Patil on Thursday said, “Even though this is an open election and whip will be issued, the MLA cannot be disqualified for not following the whip. Moreover, independent MLAs need not show their vote to anyone. We are sure that the MLAs will vote for the right candidate, and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government must realise this and back-off to ease the pressure.”

Mr. Patil claimed that the party has 32 extra votes and therefore, the BJP is the rightful contender to the sixth Rajya Sabha seat from the State.

June 3 (Friday) is the last date to withdraw nominations. Both the BJP and the MVA are expressing confidence that they will win the sixth seat.

According to the present calculations, each candidate requires 42 votes to get elected to the Rajya Sabha. As a result of the death of one of its MLAs, the Shiv Sena’s MLA strength stands at 55 while that of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is 53, and that of the Congress is 44. Based on this, three MVA candidates can be elected with ease.

For the BJP, with its 106 MLAs and the support of six others (including four independents), victory for two of its candidates is certain.

The battle will be for the sixth seat between the Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Pawar and the BJP’s Dhananjay Mahadik. The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has already announced the transfer of its extra votes to its ally Shiv Sena’s second candidate, Sanjay Pawar. Apart from the three parties, the Krantikari Shetkari Party (one) and Prahar (two seats) are a part of the State government. The MVA could get the support of the Samajwadi Party (two), Communist Party of India (one), Swabhimani Party (one), Peasants and Workers Party (one), and nine independents.

Three MLAs of the Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA), two from the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and a lone MLA from the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) have not yet opened their cards.

The BJP hopes to divert the MVA-supporting independents to its side by keeping its flock intact. On the contrary, Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut, who is the first candidate of the party, is confident of winning all four Rajya Sabha seats. NCP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said that Friday being the last day to withdraw applications, the picture would be cleared soon.

“The NCP has approached the court to ensure that two of its arrested MLAs, namely, Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Malik, get to vote in the election,” Mr. Ajit Pawar said.