BJP accuses MVA of fooling people over State fuel price slash

A fuel station attendant pumps petrol into a two-wheeler at a filling station in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: KUNAL PATIL

May 23, 2022 21:45 IST

MVA ally NCP remarks it is commendable that Opposition BJP is finally talking about fuel, price hike and employment instead of temple-mosque and Hanuman Chalisa

A day after Maharashtra government announced the slashing of Value Added Tax (VAT) on fuel on the lines of the Centre, Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday said that the State was misleading the people and taking credit for the natural consequence and effects of the Centre’s decision.

“This is not any kind of relief by MVA Govt as announced from the official twitter handle but a natural reduction, based on the reduction in Central govt. taxes. There is no additional relief on Petrol-Diesel price by government of Maharashtra, but a natural consequence and effect of the Centre’s decision,” said Leader of Opposition, Devendra Fadnavis.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a series of tweets, Mr. Fadnavis said that when the State government levies taxes on basic fuel price, commission is paid to vendors, road and infrastructure cess, as well as agriculture and infrastructure development cess.

“If any of these components are reduced by the GoI, then the State tax also automatically gets reduced. In Maharashtra, reduction of ₹2.08 on petrol and ₹1.44 on diesel is effect of road and infrastructure cess reduction by GoI. Very surprising & serious that MVA Govt is taking credit of mere natural effects of Centre’s decision & doing nothing to give relief to Maharashtrians. What is done by MVA is just an ‘April Fool’ act in the month of May,” he tweeted.

Mr. Fadnavis said that the BJP demands that MVA should immediately take decision on reducing fuel prices and give relief to citizens, without fooling the people anymore.

On Sunday, the Maharashtra government pared its VAT levies on petrol and diesel by ₹2.08 and ₹1.44 per litre respectively. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had criticised the Centre pointing out that it had increased taxes by over 18 rupees on fuel earlier and had now reduced only very less amount by way of taxes, giving no relief to the people.

MVA ally Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) said that it was commendable of Mr. Fadnavis to talk about fuel, price hike and employment instead of issues like Hanuman chalisa or temple-mosque. “He is the opposition leader of Maharashtra and it is good that he is talking about real issues, no matter if it is delayed,” said state Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad.