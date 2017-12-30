Birthday party ends in tragedy

Mumbai: Khetwadi resident Khushboo Bansali couldn’t have been happier as she cut the cake to celebrate her 29th birthday at 1 Above on Thursday night. Khushboo was accompanied by her husband, Jayesh, her close friend Kinjal Mehta and her husband, also named Jayesh, sister Cherry and family friend Neha. “They had finished dinner, and were on their way out after clearing the bill. Before Khusboo, Kinjal and Neha could follow them, the fire broke out,” Mayur Mehta, a relative said.

As patrons rushed to the stairs and elevators, many including the three women took refuge in the men’s toilet. Mr. Mehta said, “Kinjal messaged her husband asking for help. Some time later, Neha came down the stairs as she thought staying in the loo was not right. She tried hard to convince the other two, but they did not listen.” While Neha escaped with minor injuries, Khushboo and Kinjal died. Neha, he added, is in a state of shock.

Mr. Mehta said Khushboo and Kinjal were taken to KEM Hospital in a police van, and Khushboo was struggling for breath, but was alive. He alleged doctors at KEM didn’t respond in time. “She was not even taken in an ambulance, which would have had oxygen cylinders. Timely oxygen supply could have saved them,” he said. Doctors at KEM Hospital said only one victim, Shefali Doshi, was brought in struggling for breath, and was out on oxygen.

Khusboo, a homemaker, lived in Shreepati Castle, Khetwadi 11th lane. She married Jayesh two years ago, and the couple was planning to start a family soon. In her last moments, captured on a friend’s phone, she looks ecstatic as she cuts her birthday cake.

Khusboo’s grandfather, Babulal Mehta, said restaurant owners and the civic body should be held responsible for the tragedy. “My granddaughter is gone at such a young age,” he said.