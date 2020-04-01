Bimbisar Nagar, Dahisar slum in lockdown after five test positive

Part of Bimbisar Nagar in Goregaon and Ambavadi slum in Dahisar (East) were sealed off on Tuesday after five people tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has disinfected both the areas and is monitoring residents for COVID-19 symptoms.

Worli Koliwada was the first area to be under total lockdown on Monday.

At Bimbisar Nagar, a resident who had returned from the U.K. was found positive along with two others.

A woman in her 20s had returned from the U.K. earlier this month. When she was screened on arrival, she did not have any symptoms and was advised home quarantine. Late last week, she developed symptoms and visited a local doctor who advised her to get tested. She then went to Hiranandani Hospital, where she was found positive on Saturday. Soon after, her father and brother also tested positive.

“There are nine high-risk contacts in this case who were tested. Of them, the results of four have come. Her mother and a domestic help tested negative while her father and brother have been found positive. Results of the rest, including that of the doctor, are yet to come,” said Devidas Kshirsagar, assistant municipal commissioner of P South ward.

On Tuesday, a large part of the colony consisting the building was declared a containment zone, and was locked down. Police personnel were deployed there, barricades were placed, and nobody was allowed to go in or out.

“We are now going door to door, looking for anyone with the slightest symptoms. People are coordinating with us to report any symptoms. The entire area was disinfected. The objective of the lockdown is to make sure nobody else comes in contact with them,” an officer from the ward’s public health department said.

The three confirmed patients have been admitted to a hospital while the other seven are in quarantine.

Two in Dahisar slum

On Tuesday, Ambavadi slum in Dahisar (East) was also locked down after two members of a family tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The slum is part of Valmiki Nagar.

A person in his 60s, who had travelled to Nashik recently but had no history of foreign travel or contact with a COVID-19 patient, became the first confirmed case from the slum. His daughter-in-law was also found positive. Both have been admitted to Kasturba Hospital.

The 11 other members of the family tested negative but as a precautionary measure, they are being kept at Ambedkar Hospital.

“After this person returned from Nashik, that city reported its first positive case of COVID-19. We are checking if the two are related. Otherwise it might be a case of community transmission as there is no other source,’ said former Shiv Sena coporator Abhishek Ghosalkar.

Sandhya Nandedkar, assistant municipal commissioner of R North ward, said, “The person had travelled to Nashik in public transport, so it seems to be a case of community transmission. He had no foreign travel history and had not come in contact with any known coronavirus patient.”

Meanwhile, there is panic in the densely packed slum considering the close living quarters. The BMC has disinfected the area. Civic officials are monitoring everyone for symptoms.