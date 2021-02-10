Bihar youth held for molesting minor Adivasi girl in Mandwa

The Mandwa coastal police have arrested a 23-year-old man from Bihar for molesting a 10-year-old Adivasi girl. The accused, Amlesh Umesh Saha, was working as a labourer along with members of the victim’s family at a farmhouse in Mandwa.
“Many labourers have been working at the site for the last six months. On February 3, when most labourers were taking a nap, the accused molested the child,” senior police inspector Dharmaraj Sonke said. Though the other labourers caught him, he managed to flee.
“A team left for Bihar, but did not find him at his house or his in-laws’ house. With the help of call detail records, we traced him to a relative’s house,” Mr. Sonke said.
The accused was arrested on February 6 and brought to Mandwa on February 8. He has been remanded in police custody till February 12. The accused has been charged under sections of the Indian Penal Code, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, and Prevention of Atrocities Act.
