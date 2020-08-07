Mumbai

Bihar IPS officer probing Sushant’s death released from quarantine in Mumbai

Bihar police officer Vinay Tiwari speaking to reporters after arriving in Mumbai for the investigation of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020.

Bihar police officer Vinay Tiwari speaking to reporters after arriving in Mumbai for the investigation of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020.   | Photo Credit: PTI

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday said it has allowed Bihar IPS officer Vinay Tiwari, who was under quarantine in the city, to return to his home State.

Mr. Tiwari, Superintendent of Police of Central Patna, had reached Mumbai on August 2 to supervise investigation in the FIR filed against Rhea Chakraborty in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

On his arrival in Mumbai, he was asked to remain in quarantine till August 15 and was stamped as quarantined by the BMC.

Mr. Tiwari’s release, a week before the coronavirus-induced quarantine was to end, follows a request by Bihar police to release him, a BMC official said.

He will fly to Patna in the evening, the official said.

